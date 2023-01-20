Piper Sandler Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $75.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $163.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

