Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $53.36 million and $504,749.19 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00429696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.42 or 0.30161511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00763140 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

