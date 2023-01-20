Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,046.0 days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
PORBF remained flat at $13.45 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.46. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $13.45.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.