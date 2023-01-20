Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,046.0 days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

PORBF remained flat at $13.45 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.46. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.