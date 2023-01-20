Principal Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

