Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Profire Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

PFIE stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

