Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Down 2.7 %
PFIE stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
