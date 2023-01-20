ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 575.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.