Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

