Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUK. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.47) to GBX 1,220 ($14.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.23) to GBX 1,585 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.08) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,511.67.

Shares of PUK opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the second quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prudential by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 337,474 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

