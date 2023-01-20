Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUK. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.47) to GBX 1,220 ($14.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.23) to GBX 1,585 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.08) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,511.67.
Prudential Stock Performance
Shares of PUK opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $36.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.