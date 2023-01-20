Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Down 5.6%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Puyi Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Puyi

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

