Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.37 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.36. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

