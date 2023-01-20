Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

