Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $445,935.69 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

