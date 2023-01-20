Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Stock Performance

QUMU opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 172.41% and a negative net margin of 58.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.