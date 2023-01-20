Radix (XRD) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $204.79 million and $448,151.74 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,994,113,312 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

