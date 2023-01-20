Raymond James Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.41.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE stock opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.43.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$712.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,252,032.08.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.