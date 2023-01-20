Raymond James Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.62%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

