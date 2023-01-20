Raymond James Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Shares of PEYUF opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.27.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
