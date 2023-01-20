Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
RBGPF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.70. 6,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $88.10.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.