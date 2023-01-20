Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

RBGPF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.70. 6,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

