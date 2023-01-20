Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Reliq Health Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.38% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

