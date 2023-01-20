Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RLXXF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.
About Relx
