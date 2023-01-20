Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for My Size, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of My Size in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.

Shares of MYSZ stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. My Size has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

My Size ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 103.58% and a negative net margin of 437.94%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

