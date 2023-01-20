ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $245.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 1.5 %

RMD opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,848,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ResMed by 104,307.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

