Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading 3.2% Higher

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.94 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.63 ($0.18). 31,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 123,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.18 ($0.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 49 ($0.60) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.23. The stock has a market cap of £311.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

