Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 651,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,937. The company has a market capitalization of $388.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

