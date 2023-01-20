SALT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,629.83 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $16,629.83 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00230336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03087627 USD and is up 14.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,770.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

