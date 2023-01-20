Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

HelloFresh Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €22.93 ($24.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €19.94 ($21.67) and a 1-year high of €74.64 ($81.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.01.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

