Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18,564.06

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $18,564.06 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.29955335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00704105 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,467,500 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00120005 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

