Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 2.3%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.86 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.83 ($0.08). 775,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,574,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.68 ($0.08).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Shield Therapeutics

In related news, insider Greg Madison sold 466,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £32,647.65 ($39,838.50).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

