Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.25.

SHOP opened at $38.06 on Monday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

