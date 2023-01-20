Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 28 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Union Jack Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 13.38 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.98. The firm has a market cap of £31.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,400.00.

Union Jack Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

See Also

