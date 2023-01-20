Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Rises By 71.9%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Grab Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ GRABW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385. Grab has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

