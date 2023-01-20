Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Rises By 77.8%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Intapp
In other news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $734,250.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $75,696.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $734,250.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,210 shares of company stock worth $2,364,773 over the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intapp Trading Up 5.3 %
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
