Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Decreases By 20.0%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 31,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. 13,776,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,558,579. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

