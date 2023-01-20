Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Rises By 22.0%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 511.5 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REPYF remained flat at $16.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.