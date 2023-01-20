Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Grows By 78.4%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Repsol from €14.00 ($15.22) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Repsol Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. 61,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

