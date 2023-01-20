Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Increases By 32.4%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,300 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 3,974,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance

SGSVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 113,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,013. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

