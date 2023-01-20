Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Increases By 168.6%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the December 15th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.8 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.86.
About a2 Milk
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a2 Milk (ACOPF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.