Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Increases By 168.6%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the December 15th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.8 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

