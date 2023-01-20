Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Increases By 37.3%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Valeo from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Valeo from €25.00 ($27.17) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.74) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Valeo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

