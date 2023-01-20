Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Increases By 42.6%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VWDRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

