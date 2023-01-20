Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Increases By 47.7%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.