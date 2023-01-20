Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 381.27% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Sientra by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

