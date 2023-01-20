Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Path Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 521,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. 28,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

