SingularityNET Price Up 41.4% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $262.30 million and approximately $118.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017358 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00231344 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000112 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002895 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2082615 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $113,578,638.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

