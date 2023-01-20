Societe Generale Upgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.95) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,680 ($32.70) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Investec raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,903.33.
STRNY opened at $34.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.
Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.
