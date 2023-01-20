Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of SDXOF stock remained flat at $94.26 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

