South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About South Atlantic Bancshares

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

