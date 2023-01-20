Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Up 25.3 %

Shares of SBSAA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

