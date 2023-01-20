SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 4,330,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 798% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11.
