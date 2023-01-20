Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance
Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 346,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,885. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
