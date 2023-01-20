St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
St. Joe Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.21.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,788,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
