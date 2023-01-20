St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,788,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.