Steem Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Steem has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $83.55 million and $11.85 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,600.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00397167 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015343 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00766467 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00098958 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00567213 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00199189 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,966,591 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
